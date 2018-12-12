Armed suspect accused of taking young woman and child along on robbery arrested

Orangeburg Co., SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man accused of robbing a local business at gunpoint with a 20 year old passenger and her 8 month of infant who were waiting outside in the car.

According to authorities, 21 year old Tarik Thomas was in bond court Tuesday morning accused of robbing the Five Chop Road business at gunpoint. Thomas who police say was wearing a mask when he entered the business was followed by the victim until Deputies say after a witness gave information on the direction the Dodge fled and they were able to catch up to the Thomas along Sheppard Road.

Both the mother and her child were unharmed and let go.

Bond for Thomas was set at 25-thousand dollars.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.