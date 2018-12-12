Report: USC QB’s coach Dan Werner a potential candidate for Ole Miss OC job
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Carolina quarterbacks coach Dan Werner is familiar with Ole Miss, serving as the offensive coordinator in 2006 and 2007, and the QB’s coach from 2012 to 2016, so a reunion in Oxford wouldn’t be too farfetched.
Werner’s name has circled in multiple reports as a replacement for outgoing Rebels offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who took the OC job at North Carolina Tuesday.
Werner has spent one season with the Gamecocks after a brief stint as an offensive analyst for Nick Saban and Alabama.
In his short time at USC, he’s helped Carolina rise to the 24th best passing offense in the country.