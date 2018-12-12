Report: USC QB’s coach Dan Werner a potential candidate for Ole Miss OC job

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Carolina quarterbacks coach Dan Werner is familiar with Ole Miss, serving as the offensive coordinator in 2006 and 2007, and the QB’s coach from 2012 to 2016, so a reunion in Oxford wouldn’t be too farfetched.

Werner’s name has circled in multiple reports as a replacement for outgoing Rebels offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who took the OC job at North Carolina Tuesday.

Not exactly a secret Dan Werner would like to be back in Oxford, and I feel sure Matt Luke will at least consider him. — Chase Parham (@RivalsChase) December 11, 2018

Werner has spent one season with the Gamecocks after a brief stint as an offensive analyst for Nick Saban and Alabama.

In his short time at USC, he’s helped Carolina rise to the 24th best passing offense in the country.