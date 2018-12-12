Third suspect arrested in 2017 murder of elderly Sears employee

Alexis Frazier,

Ervan Matthew Harvey

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-  A robbery  third suspect has been arrested in connect to the murder of an elderly store clerk.

Ervan Matthew Harvey,49, is charged with Murder and Strong Arm Robbery.

Harvey is the third suspect charged in the death of 81-year-old Charles Duaine Hamilton who was working as a clerk at the Sears store on Two Notch Road. Deputies responded to the robbery around 7:30p.m.  on August 22, 2017.

A witness told deputies Hamilton was attempting to chase the suspects down when the Air Force veteran was pushed to the ground sustaining a head injury, which later caused his death. The suspects stole a television and fled the scene by car.

Jeffrey Alan Simmons and Jason Randolph were previously arrested and charged in this incident.

Simmons remains behind bars, while Randolph has been released.

Jeffrey Alan Simmons

Harvey was transported to the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.

