Angel Tree needs last-minute toy donations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Angel Tree is going to provide some Christmas magic for more than 2,000 families here in the Midlands.

“The parents come in on distribution day and pick up the gifts. You can just see the smiles on their face and relief knowing that their children will have a gift under the tree on Christmas,” Luevenia Bluefort said, a volunteer with the Salvation Army.

Those at the Salvation Army say they always tend to run low on gifts for older kids in the program, from 10-12 years old. Sarah Newcomb says even though more children were adopted by families this year, there are still at least a thousand children who need something to go under the tree.

“These are all just toy donations we’ve gotten, that are not specifically designated for a child. We’re able to put those gift donations together for them, but we’re always looking for those toy donations to help make it possible,” Newcomb said.

Bluefort has volunteered with the Angel Tree for more than 10 years.

“Every year when I come down and walk through the doors and see all the gifts, I just know that some family is going to be very, very happy on Christmas day,” Bluefort said.

For Bluefort, the Angel Tree means more than just an opportunity to give back during her retirement– her story has come full circle.

“The angel tree assisted me very well when my children were young being a single parent. It really helped out a lot,” Bluefort said.

She says it often overwhelms her seeing just how much of a giving spirit Columbia has, especially when she was the one who needed a little extra help.

“It meant a lot to me. It was one less gift I had to worry about,” Bluefort said.

Now, Bluefort donates her time in hopes she can make other families holidays magical.

“The more that we get the more families we can help,” Bluefort said.

You can still donate toys to the Salvation Army. Bring them unwrapped to the Cattle barn on the state fairgrounds from 8:30 until 4:30 through Friday.