Cirque du Soleil set to flip into Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are trying to look for a holiday gift that will put a little bounce into your gift giving, we may have just what you are looking for.

The famous and acrobatic Cirque Du Soleil production group is stopping in The Capital City as part of its Corteo tour.

Corteo brings to life the imagination of a clown who pictures his funeral played out right in front of eyes.

The cast of 51 acrobats, musicians and actors from all over the world put together this captivating production through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

The show will visit the Colonial Life Arena here in Columbia from July 10th to 14th. But you will have to get your money together much sooner. Tickets go on sale Friday December 14-th at 10 a-m.