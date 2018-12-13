Gamecocks getting focused on Belk Bowl, Muschamp updates health of team before facing UVA

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Will Muschamp has spent the last two weeks on the recruiting trail before the early signing period starts December 19. Now 16 days out from their Belk Bowl showdown with Virginia, the Gamecocks’ head coach is getting ready to get back to work on the practice field.

On Thursday, Muschamp met with his opponent, Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall, to preview and break down their postseason battle set for Bank of America Stadium Saturday, December 29, kicking off at noon on ABC Columbia.

Injuries remain a story line for USC exiting the regular season. Muschamp announced that junior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw had surgery to repair a labral tear in his hip and will miss the game in Charlotte, as will senior cornerback Keisean Nixon, who has a fracture in his neck.

Junior defensive end DJ Wonnum will not play again in 2018 due to ankle injuries, but Carolina will aim to get him a medical redshirt for 2018.

There was talk that DJ Wonnum, who was suffering from a similar injury to Bryson Allen-Williams, could be back for the #Gamecocks in the Belk Bowl, but Will Muschamp now says that they will focus on using 2018 as a medical redshirt for the star Jr. DE. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/AAbNfiWPjH — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) December 13, 2018

Muschamp did say that Bryson Allen-Williams, Jaycee Horn, Jaylin Dickerson, and Keir Thomas are all in position to return for the bowl off the injury report. Aaron Sterling could possibly return to the field, too, according to coach Muschamp.