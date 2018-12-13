Two Gamecock defensive starters out for Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, NC (WOLO) — Will Muschamp announced during his pre-bowl press conference two starters on Carolina’s defense will miss the Belk Bowl.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and cornerback Keisean Nixon will both miss the matchup against Virginia Dec. 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Muschamp said Kinlaw, who leads the team in sacks, had surgery to repair a labral tear in his hip.

“We could have waited until after the bowl, but wanted to go ahead and get him healthy for his senior season,” Muschamp said.

Nixon suffered a fracture in his neck during the Akron game.

Muschamp did have some good news though: fifth-year senior Bryson All-Williams, Jaycee Horn, Jaylin Dickerson and Keir Thomas will all be back for the bowl game.

The Gamecocks face the Cavs Dec. 29 at noon on ABC Columbia.