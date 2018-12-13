Muschamp previews, lays out early signing day plan for Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Before the college football early season signing period begins Wednesday, December 19, Will Muschamp looks ahead to what kind of numbers he and his coaching staff could be welcoming into the fold next week and how he’ll balance getting Carolina ready to face Virginia in the Belk Bowl on top of looking for letters of intent.

USC squares off with UVA in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium at noon, December 29, on ABC Columbia.