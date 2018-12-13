Muschamp previews, lays out early signing day plan for Gamecocks

Greg Brzozowski,

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Before the college football early season signing period begins Wednesday, December 19, Will Muschamp looks ahead to what kind of numbers he and his coaching staff could be welcoming into the fold next week and how he’ll balance getting Carolina ready to face Virginia in the Belk Bowl on top of looking for letters of intent.

USC squares off with UVA in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium at noon, December 29, on ABC Columbia.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags:
Share

Related

Mendenhall looks ahead to Belk Bowl, discusses res...
Gamecocks getting focused on Belk Bowl, Muschamp u...
Two Gamecock defensive starters out for Belk Bowl
Report: USC QB’s coach Dan Werner a potentia...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android