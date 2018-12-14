Protesters put PSC Hearing on pause, but Dominion Energy approved to merge with SCANA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– It was an ending many across the state were not hoping for. The Public Service Commission made several decisions today including SCE&G Rates, the Dominion Energy merger, and refunds. Ratepayers are angry that $9 billion dollars went into this project to begin with, they have spent 2 billion since construction ended, and now ratepayers will not be getting a $1,000 dollar refund check from Dominion Energy as they promised.

The Public Service Commission voted to reduce rates by 9.9% but took the $1,000 dollar refund check the average ratepayer was promised from Dominion off the table. Instead, Dominion Energy’s spokesperson said people will be receiving paybacks in the form of their rates.

“We’re pleased with today’s action following a long, thorough, inclusive process,” Ryan Frazier, Spokesperson Dominion Energy, said. Dominion’s spokesperson also said over the next 20 years the average ratepayer will pay a little under $700 for the abandoned reactors, but Dominion now has the green light to merge with SCANA once orders are issued.

“I left as an insult to them, I have no respect for them. I think we all as ratepayers need to go for a vote of no confidence in the PSC but we need the ratepayers protected and they haven’t been, and the merger with Dominion is the biggest joke in the world,” Sandra Wright, an angry ratepayer said.

All commissioners voted yes to all the motions but many commissioners expressed that they were unhappy with the circumstances. For the commissioners, this is the best outcome they can foresee.

“I believe Commissioner Elam’s motion, in a very detailed, thorough, and methodical way is the only way forward for our state. Mr. Chairman, it pains me… it pains me SCANA and SCE&G will no longer be a stand-alone company,” Swain Whitfield, Fifth District commissioner said.

During the hearing Commissioner Elam said the Commission doesn’t write the law, they follow it and will continue to follow the law in this case. Many commissioners said over and over, they won’t be able to please everyone.