Search for “armed and dangerous” murder suspect

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Deputies are looking for a man they say is wanted in connection with a recent murder.

Deputies say Tyshawn Carrigan is wanted in the November 26th shooting death of Jayquan Hughes on Crestview avenue. Investigators say Carrigan is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is you’re urged to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.