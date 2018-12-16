Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- A motorcyclist is dead after a head-on collision in Lexington County.

The incident happened in the 5100 block of Platt Springs Road at 3:15p.m. Sunday.

According to officials, Leonard P. Morrow, 70, was travelling on a motorcycle when a vehicle that had just entered the roadway crossed through the median and collided with him head-on.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Morrow was pronounced dead at the scene. Morrow was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.