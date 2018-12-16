South ends losing streak in Touchstone Energy Bowl

Greg Brzozowski,

CONWAY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South team broke a three year losing streak to the North side, winning the 2018 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl 13-10 Saturday.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports
Share

Related

Newberry’s Werts, Dutch Fork’s Bass le...
USC commit Pickens named South Carolina’s &#...
Four Score in Double-Figures as Clemson Tops Radfo...
Former Clemson WR Bryant suspended indefinitely by...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android