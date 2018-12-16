South ends losing streak in Touchstone Energy Bowl Dec 16, 2018 12:00 AM EST Greg Brzozowski, CONWAY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South team broke a three year losing streak to the North side, winning the 2018 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl 13-10 Saturday. Categories: Local Sports, Sports ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Newberry’s Werts, Dutch Fork’s Bass le... USC commit Pickens named South Carolina’s &#... Four Score in Double-Figures as Clemson Tops Radfo... Former Clemson WR Bryant suspended indefinitely by...