Chapin man arrested on 20 counts of child pornography

Chapin, SC (WOLO) —A Chapin man has been arrested on multiple counts of child pornography.

the south carolina attorney general’s office says 65-year-old Dieter Bartschat is charged with 20 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say Bartschat had multiple files of child pornography. Each charge of third degree sexual exploitation is punishable up to 10 years imprisonment.