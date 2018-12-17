Muschamp: USC injuries “being blown out of proportion”

In my sit-down with Will Muschamp Monday, the Gamecocks head man told me he didn’t think Carolina’s injury situation was as bad as it sounds.

Muschamp and the Gamecocks have had over 20 players injured at one point or another during the season, with 14 lost for the season and two more (defensive lineman Jaon Kinlaw and defensive back Keisean Nixon) out for the Belk Bowl.

“Unfortunately it’s been magnified because it’s all on the defensive side of the ball,” said Muschamp. “So it’s been blown out of proportion a little bit.”

Carolina faces Virginia in the Belk Bowl Dec. 29 at noon on ABC Columbia. To watch Muschamp’s full interview, tune in to our Belk Bowl Preview Show at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29.