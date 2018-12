A tornado touched down today near Seattle in Port Orchard. It was located about 15 miles southwest of Seattle and is home to some 13,000 people. Initial estimates are that it was at least an EF2. If that is confirmed, it would be the first F2/EF2 or stronger tornado confirmed in the state of Washington since May 13, 1986, according to the Tornado History Project.

