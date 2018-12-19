1,000 New jobs coming to South Carolina, say officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Governor’s office has announced a mortgage subservicing company will locate new operations to Lancaster County, creating approximately 1,000 new jobs over the next five years.

According to a release, the $24 million dollar investment by ServiceMac will include relocating to the Bailes Ridge Corporate Park, located in Indian Land, S.C.

Officials say hiring for new positions will start in the first quarter of 2019, and interested applicants are encouraged to visit the company’s careers page for more information, say officials.

Governor Henry McMaster released a statement about the investment, “ServiceMac’s decision to establish operations with 1,000 new jobs in Lancaster County speaks volumes to the confidence in both our people and the business-friendly climate of South Carolina. We are proud to celebrate economic diversity in every corner of the state, and we are proud that ServiceMac is choosing to call South Carolina home. We look forward to growing our partnership in the years ahead.”- Governor Henry McMaster