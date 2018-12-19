The first humans orbited the moon 50 years ago. The six-day mission lifted off on Dec. 21, 1968, with its crew of Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders. The flight included a day orbiting the moon, during which the astronauts took the “Earthrise” picture — one of the most iconic photographs ever taken of our planet. The Apollo 8 astronauts broadcast never-before views of the Earth and moon on December 24, 1968. The full article is here: https://www.space.com/17362-apollo-8.html