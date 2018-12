Four-star defensive back Johnny Dixon picks Gamecocks over Miami

TAMPA, FL (WOLO) — Carolina’s class of 2019 just landed another big piece.

On Wednesday, four-star cornerback Johnny Dixon gave his pledge to the Gamecocks over Penn State and Miami, giving Carolina two four-star commitments in the class (Cam Smith out of Westwood, the other).

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is considered the nation’s 24th-best cornerback prospect nationally by rivals.com.