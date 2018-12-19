Local initiative gives lifelong love of reading for the holiday

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Some children in the Midlands got a few gifts ahead of Christmas day.

Wednesday night Mayor Steve Benjamin hosted a holiday themed Books to Boys and Girls event at Greenview Park.
kids had the chance to meet with Santa and even share some of his cookies.

The Columbia Police Department and Richland librarians were there to help kids make their selection of four books to take home with them.

The Mayor’s Books to Boys and Girls initiative was created in 2016 and, has provided more than 12-hundred children with nearly four-thousand free books.

