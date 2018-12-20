Deadly apartment fire on Ranch Road

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Beldon Spring Lake Apartments had smoke billowing from its windows and roof around midnight. While some were able to get out safely, the Richland County Coroner’s Office says the fire took Francina Henry’s life, who lived on the first floor.

“People looking to have a good holiday, have a good time. Then something like this happens. It just puts a damper on their celebration because they lost a loved one,” Aubrey Jenkins said, Fire Chief of the Columbia Fire Department said.

James Whalen was just visiting his aunt that night. She had gone to bed and he was going to turn in for the night too when he says he could smell something wasn’t right.

“Next thing I know, I see smoke, the light was off but you could smell the smoke coming in. Next thing you know, I ran out the door and I see all the smoke coming from that side of the building,” Whalen said.

The Columbia fire department said 50 firefighters had to battle the flames, 4 of the 8 units are damaged by the fire, and the red cross is assisting at least 10 people. James said his aunt is really shaken up from the whole night, because this is the second time she’s been caught in a fire in the past 4 years.

“I gotta get out. Because my auntie has been in a fire before. That’s the first thing that came to my mind. The panic mode,” Whalen said.

The fire department says everyone should make sure their smoke alarms are working this time of year. With extra holiday cooking, candles, and space heaters, there are a lot more dangers in the home that need to be used properly and safely.

“This is a time of giving. So these families are in need right now. Obviously, you can’t replace a life, but you can certainly help out in anyway you can with substance,” Jenkins said.

