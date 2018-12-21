Driver cited for causing three car collision on Taylor Street and Oak Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police cited a truck driver for causing a three car collision at the 2200 block of Taylor Street (at Oak Street) on Thursday.

Investigators from CPD’s traffic safety unit say the driver of a 2009 Dodge Ram crossed the center line at a high rate of speed and struck a 1989 Buick Reatta head on.

The impact caused it to roll over and come to rest against a parked vehicle.

Officers say the Dodge Ram driver was cited for reckless driving, but was not seriously hurt.

The driver of the Buick sustained broken bones.