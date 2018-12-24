Columbia Police investigate fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road.
Investigators say before 11 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle struck and killed a male pedestrian at the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road.
There’s no word on if the driver is injured or charged for this incident.
