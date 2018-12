Midlands church holds Christmas Eve outreach program

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A Midlands church made sure people in need had a holiday meal Monday.

Monday afternoon St. John Baptist Church held its 21st annual Christmas Eve Outreach Ministry program.

More than 300 people living in low income communities and shelters throughout the area took part in the event.

St. John began its Christmas Eve outreach in 1997.