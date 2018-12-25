City of Columbia offering free meter parking on Christmas and New Year’s Day

Columbia, (WOLO) — Looking to grab a parking space downtown Columbia during the holidays? The City of Columbia has released a parking services schedule.

According to a release:

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY 2018

ON-STREET METER OPERATIONS

COMPLIMENTARY CITYWIDE – Monday, December 24th except Five Points, timed parking will be enforced during normal hours (11AM-6PM). Thus, payment will not be required (complimentary parking on Monday Christmas Eve), yet we will enforce the timed parking to facilitate the turnover of the spaces.

COMPLIMENTARY CITY WIDE – Tuesday December 25th

*FIVE POINTS to be enforced on Saturday, December 22nd

CITY PARKING DECK OPERATIONS

Complimentary/GATES WILL BE RAISED AT ALL CITY PARKING FACILITIES: 3AM Monday (late Sunday night), December 24t h until 3AM Wednesday (late Tuesday night), December 26th

New for 2018 – Complimentary Parking at the State Parking Facility located at 2221 Devine Street (5 Points area) Saturday December 22nd thru Monday December 25th!

NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY 2018

ON-STREET METER OPERATIONS

Complimentary/NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE – Tuesday, January 1st – Note: Normal Enforcement Operations on Monday 12/31.

*FIVE POINTS to be enforced on Saturday, December 29th

CITY PARKING DECK OPERATIONS

On Monday December 31st gates will be raised (complimentary) at 5:00PM (until 3AM Wednesday morning late Tuesday night January 2nd).

Complimentary/ GATES WILL ALSO BE RAISED AT ALL CITY PARKING FACILITIES – New Year’s Day, Tuesday January 1st – until 3AM Wednesday (late Tuesday night), January 2nd

As a reminder, the following parking facilities offer free parking after 6PM weekdays and as well as weekend parking on Saturday and Sunday.

Taylor Deck (1101 Taylor St.)

Washington Deck (1100 Washington St.)

PJ Cannon Deck (1227 Taylor St.)

Sumter lot (1700 Sumter St.)

