City of Columbia offering free meter parking on Christmas and New Year’s Day

Crysty Vaughan,

Columbia, (WOLO) —  Looking to grab a parking space downtown Columbia during the holidays? The City of Columbia has released a parking services schedule.

According to a release:

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY 2018

ON-STREET METER OPERATIONS

  • COMPLIMENTARY CITYWIDE –  Monday, December 24th except Five Points, timed parking will be enforced during normal hours (11AM-6PM). Thus, payment will not be required (complimentary parking on Monday Christmas Eve), yet we will enforce the timed parking to facilitate the turnover of the spaces.
  • COMPLIMENTARY CITY WIDE –  Tuesday December 25th

*FIVE POINTS to be enforced on Saturday, December 22nd

CITY PARKING DECK OPERATIONS

  • Complimentary/GATES WILL BE RAISED AT ALL CITY PARKING FACILITIES:   3AM Monday (late Sunday night), December 24t h until 3AM Wednesday (late Tuesday night), December 26th
  • New for 2018 –  Complimentary Parking at the State Parking Facility located at 2221 Devine Street (5 Points area) Saturday December 22nd thru Monday December 25th!

NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY 2018

ON-STREET METER OPERATIONS

  • Complimentary/NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE –   Tuesday, January 1st – Note: Normal Enforcement Operations on Monday 12/31.

*FIVE POINTS to be enforced on Saturday, December 29th

CITY PARKING DECK OPERATIONS

  • On Monday December 31st gates will be raised (complimentary) at 5:00PM (until 3AM Wednesday morning late Tuesday night January 2nd).
  • Complimentary/ GATES WILL ALSO BE RAISED AT ALL CITY PARKING FACILITIES –   New Year’s Day, Tuesday January 1st – until 3AM Wednesday (late Tuesday night), January 2nd

 As a reminder, the following parking facilities offer free parking after 6PM weekdays and as well as weekend parking on Saturday and Sunday.

  • Taylor Deck (1101 Taylor St.)
  • Washington Deck (1100 Washington St.)
  • PJ Cannon Deck (1227 Taylor St.)
  • Sumter lot (1700 Sumter St.)
