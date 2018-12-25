City of Columbia offering free meter parking on Christmas and New Year’s Day
Columbia, (WOLO) — Looking to grab a parking space downtown Columbia during the holidays? The City of Columbia has released a parking services schedule.
According to a release:
CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY 2018
ON-STREET METER OPERATIONS
- COMPLIMENTARY CITYWIDE – Monday, December 24th except Five Points, timed parking will be enforced during normal hours (11AM-6PM). Thus, payment will not be required (complimentary parking on Monday Christmas Eve), yet we will enforce the timed parking to facilitate the turnover of the spaces.
- COMPLIMENTARY CITY WIDE – Tuesday December 25th
*FIVE POINTS to be enforced on Saturday, December 22nd
CITY PARKING DECK OPERATIONS
- Complimentary/GATES WILL BE RAISED AT ALL CITY PARKING FACILITIES: 3AM Monday (late Sunday night), December 24t h until 3AM Wednesday (late Tuesday night), December 26th
- New for 2018 – Complimentary Parking at the State Parking Facility located at 2221 Devine Street (5 Points area) Saturday December 22nd thru Monday December 25th!
NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY 2018
ON-STREET METER OPERATIONS
- Complimentary/NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE – Tuesday, January 1st – Note: Normal Enforcement Operations on Monday 12/31.
*FIVE POINTS to be enforced on Saturday, December 29th
CITY PARKING DECK OPERATIONS
- On Monday December 31st gates will be raised (complimentary) at 5:00PM (until 3AM Wednesday morning late Tuesday night January 2nd).
- Complimentary/ GATES WILL ALSO BE RAISED AT ALL CITY PARKING FACILITIES – New Year’s Day, Tuesday January 1st – until 3AM Wednesday (late Tuesday night), January 2nd
As a reminder, the following parking facilities offer free parking after 6PM weekdays and as well as weekend parking on Saturday and Sunday.
- Taylor Deck (1101 Taylor St.)
- Washington Deck (1100 Washington St.)
- PJ Cannon Deck (1227 Taylor St.)
- Sumter lot (1700 Sumter St.)