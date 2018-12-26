Sumter deputies search for shooting suspects

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting they say happened outside a convenience store on Christimas night.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects believed to be involved.

Deputies say it happened around 6:30 Tuesday night at El Cheapo on Broad St. across the street from Shaw Air Force Base.

investigators say the victim is in stable condition.

If you recognize these men you’re asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.