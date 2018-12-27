Grinding of the Greens in full swing

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you haven’t already done so, you may want to start dismantling the Christmas tree before your chance to have it recycled runs out. That’s where the Keep the Midlands Beautiful comes in with their recycling program to help you give your old Christmas tree new life.

If you are an early bird who likes to clean up as soon as the holidays come to an end you’re in luck. The Recycling tree program, that kicked off December 26th is now in full swing and runs through the January 10th, 2019. We have a list of the locations you can drop off your tree where it will then be ground up and turned into mulch which will be available to the public January 12th, 2019 at Seven Oaks Park, at 200 Leisure Lane near the intersection of St. Andrews and Piney Grove Roads in Columbia.