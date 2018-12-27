Grinding of the Greens in full swing
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you haven’t already done so, you may want to start dismantling the Christmas tree before your chance to have it recycled runs out. That’s where the Keep the Midlands Beautiful comes in with their recycling program to help you give your old Christmas tree new life.
If you are an early bird who likes to clean up as soon as the holidays come to an end you’re in luck. The Recycling tree program, that kicked off December 26th is now in full swing and runs through the January 10th, 2019. We have a list of the locations you can drop off your tree where it will then be ground up and turned into mulch which will be available to the public January 12th, 2019 at Seven Oaks Park, at 200 Leisure Lane near the intersection of St. Andrews and Piney Grove Roads in Columbia.
- Ball Park Road-301 Ball Park Rd, Lexingtion,M-W-F, Sat 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sun 3– 7PM.
- Bush River Rd– 6109 Bush River Rd Columbia. M-W-F, Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 – 7 PM.
- Caughman Rd Park– 2800 Trotter Rd Hopkins M-F 2-9PM, Sat 9-8 PM, Sun 1-6PM
- City of Columbia Compost Facility –121 Humane Lane, Columbia.
- (off Shop Road across from SPCA). M-F, 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
- Chapin– 103 Distant Lane ,Chapin . M-W-F, Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 – 7 PM.
- Clemson– 900 Clemson Road. T, TH, F, Sat and Sun 9-6pm
- Crooked Creek Park – 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (next to Chapin Middle School). Daily 7:30 AM – 11:00 PM.
- Edmund-325 Landfill Lane, Lexington. M-W-F, Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 – 7 PM.
- Fort Jackson Recycling Center – Building #6568 on Lee Road, Fort Jackson. (Enter the Fort through Gate 2 on Forest Drive. After
- Burger King, turn left onto Lee Road.) M-F, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sat 8:30 – 3:30 PM.
- Friarsgate Park – 1712 Chadford Rd., Irmo. M-F 2-9PM, Sat 9-8 PM, Sun 1-6PM
- Hollow Creek Tree Farm – 228 Windmill Road, Gilbert.
- Lexington Co. C&D Landfill – 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington. M-Sat 7:00 AM – 4:30 PM
- Lexington Co. Sandhills Collection Center – 3241 Charleston Hwy., Cayce. M-W-F, Sat 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sun 3:00 – 7:00 PM.
- Lower Richland Drop off Location– 10531 Garners Ferry Rd Eastover, 29044. M-Sat 8-5pm. Sun 12:30-5pm
- Polo Road Park – 730 Polo Road, Columbia. M-F 2-9PM, Sat 9-8 PM, Sun 1-6PM
- Richland Co. C&D Landfill – 1070 Caughman Road, North
- (off Monticello). M-F 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM, Sat 12:30 – 5:30 PM
- Richland Co. Tennis Center– 7500 Parklane Rd Columbia. M-F 2-9PM, Sat 9-8 PM, Sun 1-6PM
- Seven Oaks Park – 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia. (Near the intersection of St. Andrews and Piney Grove Roads.)
- South Carolina State Farmers Market – 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia.
- Southeast Collection Center–538 Martin Neese Rd, Swansea M,W F& Sat 7AM-7PM Sun 3PM-7PM
- St. Andrews Park– 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia 29210. Open Mon, Wed, Fri 2 -9 PM, Sat 9 AM-8 PM, Sun 1-6PM