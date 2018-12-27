Racist Flyers showing up on utility poles in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC (WOLO) — Officials in Myrtle Beach say they are working to remove racist flyers posted on area utility poles. The flyers have messages on them with phrases like “not stolen conquered”, “reclaim America”, and “keep America American.”

In a statement on The Myrtle Beach City Facebook page, City leaders say quote “this message does not represent who we are as a community and let’s send a message that these actions and messages are not tolerated here.”

City officials are also asking residents to call 9-1-1 if they see anyone posting the flyers.