Saluda County man is charged with 8 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

Saluda, SC (WOLO) — According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson,

a 33-year-old man from Saluda has been arrested on eight charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say Joshua Worthy had multiple files of child pornography.

The arrest was made by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. If convicted Worthy faces a maximum of ten year in prison for each count of sexual exploitation of a minor.