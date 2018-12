Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The Midlands did not escape unscathed as storms rolled through the area Monday afternoon.

A home on Bilton Rd. off of Broad River Rd. in Irmo had a large tree fall on the roof.

Neighbors tell us the homeowners were not home when this tree fell on their house and no one was hurt.

The National Weather Service also reports downed trees and damaged homes in the Saluda area.