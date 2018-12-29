Mendenhall describes plan that shut out Gamecocks in Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Both South Carolina and Virginia’s head coaches entered the Belk Bowl putting together 7-5 regular seasons, both looking to cap their third years at their current schools with momentum-building win to enter 2019 with.

Bronco Mendenhall and the Cavaliers went 11-17 on third down conversions, while Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks only converted two of 13 attempts. That led Virginia to possessing the ball for over 42 minutes of game time, shutting out a USC offense that turned the ball over twice, and shutting out the garnet and black 28-0.