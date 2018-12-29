Muschamp apologizes, looks forward after shutout loss to UVA in Belk Bowl

Greg Brzozowski,

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Following the first shutout defeat of in his time at Carolina, Will Muschamp took blame and apologized to Gamecocks fans for their 28-0 loss to Virginia Saturday at the Belk Bowl.

Muschamp broke down what went wrong for the garnet and black in Charlotte, why falling behind three touchdowns changed the difficulty of comeback possibilities, and what shape the program is in after the completion of his third season.

