Virginia shuts out USC, ending the Gamecocks’ 166-game streak

Mike Gillespie,

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) — For the first time in school history, the Gamecocks were shut out in a bowl game. In fact, the Gamecocks had played 166-straight games without being shut out (the last coming in an 18-0 loss to Georgia in 2006) until Saturday.

USC finished the game with just 63 total yards (48 by Carolina’s running backs), while Jake Bentley tossed a pair of interceptions.

The loss means the Gamecocks finish the season 7-6, losing two of the first three bowl games under Will Muschamp.

