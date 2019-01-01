Deputies: Five injured in New Year’s Day shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland County deputies say an early morning argument at a night club in Columbia ended with five people getting shot.

Investigators say the incident happened around six this morning at Faces Lounge on Decker Blvd.

According to deputies, witnesses say the three women and two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say two were taken by ambulance, some were driven to the hospital, and one was driven to a nearby Hardee’s before going to the hospital.

Deputies say a person of interest in this incident has been identified but no details on that individual have been released at this time.

Investigators as anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.