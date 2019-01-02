Faces Lounge shooting shows irresponsible club ownership, according to RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A fun night out ringing in the New Year took a scary turn when five people were shot at a local nightclub. All five victims had non-life threatening injuries. One remains in the hospital but the others were released. Witnesses told investigators an argument inside Faces Lounge on Decker Boulevard quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday morning.

“This is not an act of terrorism. This is just a local beef between some individuals and then random individuals end up getting shot. That’s our biggest concern,” Cpt. David Soto said, with RCSD.

Some of the victims were rushed to the hospital, while others took themselves. One victim was found at a neighboring Hardee’s parking lot. Cpt. Soto said they are called to Faces Lounge often, or it’s sister bar, Kandy Land. He said the constant battle involves elicit activity in the parking lots, or overcrowding. Cpt. Soto says these are all marks against Faces and their Liquor license under investigation.

“It’s a frequent stop area. It’s either that or another nightclub owned by the same individual that we constantly have to deal with,” Cpt. Soto said.

The most common complaint against Faces: noise complaints from neighbors and operating after hours. Faces Lounge is supposed to stop selling liquor and close at 2 a.m. but Cpt. Soto said they will often be open until 6.

“We’re not saying we don’t want night clubs. We want responsible club owners. We want responsible patrons going to these establishments,” Cpt. Soto said.

A person of interest has been identified in the shooting. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.