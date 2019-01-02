Tilts and Spins of The Planets

This is one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a while. Have you ever wondered about the spin and tilts of each of the planets in our solar system? Well Dr. James O’Donoghue from NASA put this together. A few thing jumped out at me. Jupiter is 1300 times larger than earth and it takes less than 9 hours for one complete rotation. When you do the math, the speed of rotation at Jupiter’s equator is 28,000 mph! Venus is a bit smaller than earth (about 80% of the size of earth) and it takes 243 days to make one rotation. When you do that math, the speed of rotation at the equator of Venus is about 4 mph!

Here’s the link to the movie. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MS8KA7Mayho

Here’s a link to a free download for educators: https://www.dropbox.com/s/l0esivb3688tnwc/8planets_ODonoghue_Educators.mp4?dl=0