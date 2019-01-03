Manufacturer locating new operations to Berkeley County, creating new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A manufacturer is locating operations to Berkeley County with an $8.2 million investment, according to state officials.

VTL Precision is a developer and manufacturer of precision-engineered engine, transmission and turbocharger components for the commercial vehicle and passenger car markets, according to commerce officials. The investment is projected to create 10 new jobs.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster reacted to the announcement, “We’re always proud to congratulate a company that has decided to expand its footprint in our state. Today, we celebrate VTL’s latest investment in the Lowcountry and look forward to the continued growth of this partnership.”

For more information on the company, visit www.vtl-group.com.