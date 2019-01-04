American Dream: Is January the right time to sell your home?

EXP Realty's Patrick Mooney explains to Tyler Ryan the impacts of the new year on Real Estate

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–As the new year begins, players in the real estate market, including buyers and sellers, speculate what the next twelve months would bring to their respective objectives. According to EXP Realty’s Patrick Mooney, the first of the year is a great time to list or purchase. He explained the nuances to Good Morning Columbia’s Tyler Ryan.