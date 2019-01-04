Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley returning for senior season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC quarterback Jake Bentley announced Friday on twitter he plans to return for his senior season with the Gamecocks.

One Last Ride. Forever to thee ???? pic.twitter.com/Qz44dpAEhp — Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) January 4, 2019

After throwing two interceptions in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Saturday, Bentley said he would wait a few days before deciding whether to return for his senior season or declare for the NFL Draft.

Bentley’s 2018 season was filled with highs and lows, though the junior quarterback had one of the best single-season performances in school history, finishing the year sixth in completions (240) and attempts (389) but third in passing yards (3,171) and second in touchdowns (27).