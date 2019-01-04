The Man-Maker’s 1 Minute Fitness Challenge

The Body Shop's Corey Warner challenged Tyler and Curtis to the challenge

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–The majority of people who make New Year’s Resolutions include losing weight and becoming more fit in their top five. The Body Shop of Lexington‘s Corey “Man Maker” Warner explains that a quick test that you can do at home, office, or even hotel is the 1 Minute Challenge. According to the Man Maker, the challenge is to complete 10 squats, 10 push-ups, and 10 unassisted sit-ups in one minute.

Warner says that if you can’t complete the three tasks in a minute, your fitness could use some work. He makes it a point that if you can’t complete the challenge, you should’t be discouraged. “It means you have a goal to reach in your fitness journey,” says the Man Maker.

Corey challenged Tyler Ryan and Curtis Wilson to the take the challenge live on the air…

You can learn more about The Man Maker and find some great Fitness Friday tips HERE.