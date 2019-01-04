WATCH: What Dawn Staley said after USC’s win over Texas A&M Thursday Jan 4, 2019 1:59 PM EST Mike Gillespie, Click the video to watch Dawn Staley’s press conference comments after (23) USC’s 60-57 win over (21) Texas A&M Thursday night in College Station, TX. VIDEO COURTESY: KBTX Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks Tags: Gamecocks ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated No. 23 South Carolina women rally to beat No. 21 T... A’ja Wilson announces plans for first youth ... Stanley announces his return to Carolina in 2019 USC wins first game in December to close non-confe...