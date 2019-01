Drew Wellness Center closed for Maintenance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’ve got plans to hit the gym, make note that the Drew Wellness center is closed for maintenance.

According to the City, the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center will be closed through Sunday, January 6, 2019, due to routine maintenance of the center’s gym floor.

The wellness center will reopen Monday, January 7, 2019, at 5:30 a.m. for normal hours.