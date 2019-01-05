Gantz makes 2 late FTs, helps NCAT beat SC State 80-77 in OT

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Milik Gantz scored six of his 17 points in overtime that included two late free throws to push North Carolina State A&T past South Carolina State 80-77 on Saturday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

The Aggies opened the extra period with a 12-6 surge, but Jahmari Etienne hit a 3-pointer and Janai Raynor-Powell made two free throws to pull South Carolina State to 76-75 with 33 seconds left. Gantz’s two free throws made it 78-75 with 25 seconds to go.

Raynor-Powell made a jump shot, but Terry Harris answered with two more free throws with seven seconds remaining. Damani Applewhite missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Quavius Copeland scored 18 points to lead North Carolina A&T (5-9, 1-0).

Lavar Harewood led South Carolina State (2-15, 0-1) with 22 points. Applewhite finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

