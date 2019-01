LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- A Richland County deputy has been suspended without pay pending an internal affairs investigation after a DUI arrest early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s Justin Griner, 28, was off duty when he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Griner has been employed with the department for about a year.

Griner is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.