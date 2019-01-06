Smith gets shout-out by Gamecock-great Gilmore, as he and Hilinski play in All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (WOLO) – Westwood star defensive back Cam Smith was one of two Gamecocks signees to take the field Saturday in the All-American Bowl, as his East team defeated his future teammate, QB Ryan Hilinski, and the West side 48-14.

While Hilinski was the second-string quarterback for the west team, Smith started the game for the east, and had plenty of people talking after dishing out a big hit towards the end of the first half.

Cam Smith just caught a body ☠️ pic.twitter.com/Idah0E10kQ — TheBigSpur.com (@TheBigSpur247) January 5, 2019

One of the biggest shout-outs that followed for the future USC freshman, who like Hilinski, will be enrolling early this spring semester, came from Gamecock great and New England Patriots All-Pro Stephon Gilmore.

I Think I’m Big Time Now ???? https://t.co/qmPJDmTfO7 — Cam Smith ひ (@yjbcam) January 5, 2019