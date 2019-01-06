Update: I-20 WB reopens after RV wreck causes gas leak

All roads are reopened after a RV wreck on Sunday on I-20 WB that leaked gas on the roads. Irmo Fire/Twitter

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- All lanes on 1-20 westbound have reopened this morning after a motor home turned over Sunday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol say the RV wreck happened on I-20 Westbound near the 63 mile marker.

Officials say 40 gallons of diesel spilled onto the ground, but did not get into the Saluda River.

The driver of the RV was transported with minor injuries.

Troopers urge drivers to use caution while driving through the area this morning.