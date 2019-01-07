Clemson fans start the celebration early at local sports bar

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The celebration was starting before the Championship game was over.

Clemson is rolling in the college football national championship.

Fans who couldn’t make it to California were cheering on their team at Wild Wing Cafe’s watch party in the Vista.

Gamecock fans seemed divided on who to root for. Some say they were rooting for the home state while others cheered on their fellow SEC team.

“I’m rooting for Clemson because I love South Carolina,” USC Fan. Marcus Broom said. “Regardless of where we at as a Gamecock fan, I do think it’s it important to represent our state as a whole.”

“It’s tough,” USC fan, Jeremy Finklin said. “It’s probably going to come down to the forth quarter and we’ll just see who holds it out. I just hope it’s not Clemson.”

Even though Clemson fans watched the Championship game on Carolina’s turf, fans say they go hard for their team no matter where they’re at.

“I think the Tigers are going to pull it out of course,” Clemson fan, Timothy Ogburn said, “Bama strong but I think we’re a little stronger. Everybody says we don’t play nobody, but we do. We hold it down.”

“I think it is validation that Clemson is real,” Clemson fan, Tony Peters said. “They’re the real deal. They deserve to be here. They deserve to play against the best and Alabama is good but Clemson deserves to be here.”