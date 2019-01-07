Clemson routs Alabama 44-16 for second national title in three seasons

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. (WOLO) — Clemson ascended to the top of the college football playoff world again Monday night, thrashing top-ranked Alabama, 44-16 to win its second College Football Championship in three seasons.

The Tigers made history with the win, as it’s been 121 years since a major college football team has won 15 games. The 1897 Penn football team also finished a perfect 15-0.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.