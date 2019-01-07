Former Gamecock linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams to play in Tropical Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Former Gamecock Bryson Allen-Williams will participate in the fourth annual SPIRAL Tropical Bowl. The FBS college football all-star game will be played at Daytona Stadium in Daytona, Fla., on Saturday, January 13, with a 10 am kickoff.

Allen-Williams, a 6-1, 230-pound linebacker/defensive end from Ellenwood, Ga., played in nine games for the Gamecocks in 2018, collecting 41 tackles, including 10.0 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks, and led the team with five quarterback hurries. A 2018 graduate with a degree in mass communications, Allen-Williams appeared in 49 games over the past five seasons, registering 176 tackles, including 27.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. His 27.5 tackles for loss rank in a tie for 10th on the school’s all-time list. A leader both on and off the field, Allen-Williams was named one of four permanent team captains for the 2018 season and was selected as the vice chair of the SEC Football Leadership Council.

Allen-Williams will play for the National (Blue) team, coached by award-winning Pro Arena Coach Jim Collins.

Other Gamecocks who have accepted invitations to appear in post-season all-star games include East-West Shrine Game invites Zack Bailey, Rashad Fenton and Keisean Nixon, and Senior Bowl invites Dennis Daley and Deebo Samuel.