Scoring updates from the National Championship in Santa Clara

Mike Gillespie,

Scoring updates from the National Championship game between top-ranked Alabama and #2 Clemson in Santa Clara, California:

Tagovailoa, Tua pass intercepted by Terrell at the UA44, Terrell return 44 yards to the UA0, TOUCHDOWN, clock 13:20.
Tagovailoa, Tua pass complete to Jeudy,Jerry for 62 yards to the CU0, 1ST DOWN UA, TOUCHDOWN, clock 12:05.
Etienne rush for 17 yards to the UA0, 1ST DOWN CU, TOUCHDOWN, clock 10:35.
Tagovailoa, Tua pass complete to Hentges,Hale for 1 yard to the CU0, TOUCHDOWN, clock 06:23.
