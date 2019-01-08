Parade planned for ‘National Champions’ Clemson Tiger Football

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have the chance to get in on the Clemson Tiger celebration as the fans, players and coaches celebrate the National Title win.

Details have been released for a victory parade which will take place this Saturday at 9am.

The parade route will end in Death Valley at the Memorial Stadium, where head coach Dabo Swinney and players will speak.

According to details released, the parade will begin at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street in Clemson.

The stadium will open at 7am for fans and the parade will be shown on the big screen, according to officials.

From Clemson University athletics:

Stadium Celebration

Memorial Stadium gates will open 7:00 AM.

Highlights/Replay from the Championship game will play on the video board up until it’s time for the parade to start

Parade will be shown live on the video board beginning at 9:00 AM.

Stadium Celebration will start at approximately 10:30 AM.

Stadium Celebration will include hearing from Coaches, Players and Special Guests.